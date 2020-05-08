Gary C. Goulette
1944 - 2020
Gary Charles Goulette of Plantsville, CT passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Saturday, April 11th, 2020. He was born in 1944, in Barre, VT, the fourth of six children, and was a graduate of RHAM High School, Class of 1963. He held an Associates Degree from M.C.C. in Manchester, and a B.A. from C.C.S.U. Gary proudly served as a battlefield medic in Vietnam, at the peak of the war, in 1968 and '69. He spoke occasionally of his experiences there; and, it sometimes felt like part of him never quite made it home. Thankfully, Gary was a natural comedian, he enjoyed conversation, and was a WWII history buff. He spent nearly fifty years in sales, developing a large following of friends and customers. Gary was a bit old-fashioned, even eccentric, and generous beyond belief. He stood up for those that were down and out, and lent a helping-hand whenever he could. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Gary was predeceased by his father Charles Goulette and his mother, Beatrice (Currier) Goulette; also, his brother Bruce Goulette and two half-brothers, Donald and Clarence Paquet, as well as nephews, Ronald and Michael Paquet. In addition to his special friend and companion, Patricia Forsman, he is survived by his sisters: Joy Sellers (Gene) and Elaine Darcy (Geno). Also surviving Gary are: his nieces Sherry Sellers, Sonya Sellers, and Theresa Labbe; his nephews, Daniel Sellers, Jeffrey LaHouse, Bruce Goulette Jr., Todd Goulette, Daryl Paquet, and Barry Paquet; his grand nieces and nephews; and, his lifelong friend Donna Palmer and her sons, Donald and Gregory. Due to COVID19 restrictions, Gary's military service, at the Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown is postponed until a later date. In remembrance of his extraordinary generosity, please consider a gift to: Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101.

Published in Hartford Courant from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
Gary used to live upstairs from my grandmother in New Britain long ago. We have fond memories of him and we are so sad to learn of his passing. We wish his family peace during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Condolences from the Bonola family.
