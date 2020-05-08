Gary Charles Goulette of Plantsville, CT passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Saturday, April 11th, 2020. He was born in 1944, in Barre, VT, the fourth of six children, and was a graduate of RHAM High School, Class of 1963. He held an Associates Degree from M.C.C. in Manchester, and a B.A. from C.C.S.U. Gary proudly served as a battlefield medic in Vietnam, at the peak of the war, in 1968 and '69. He spoke occasionally of his experiences there; and, it sometimes felt like part of him never quite made it home. Thankfully, Gary was a natural comedian, he enjoyed conversation, and was a WWII history buff. He spent nearly fifty years in sales, developing a large following of friends and customers. Gary was a bit old-fashioned, even eccentric, and generous beyond belief. He stood up for those that were down and out, and lent a helping-hand whenever he could. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Gary was predeceased by his father Charles Goulette and his mother, Beatrice (Currier) Goulette; also, his brother Bruce Goulette and two half-brothers, Donald and Clarence Paquet, as well as nephews, Ronald and Michael Paquet. In addition to his special friend and companion, Patricia Forsman, he is survived by his sisters: Joy Sellers (Gene) and Elaine Darcy (Geno). Also surviving Gary are: his nieces Sherry Sellers, Sonya Sellers, and Theresa Labbe; his nephews, Daniel Sellers, Jeffrey LaHouse, Bruce Goulette Jr., Todd Goulette, Daryl Paquet, and Barry Paquet; his grand nieces and nephews; and, his lifelong friend Donna Palmer and her sons, Donald and Gregory. Due to COVID19 restrictions, Gary's military service, at the Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown is postponed until a later date. In remembrance of his extraordinary generosity, please consider a gift to: Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675; or, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN 38101.
Published in Hartford Courant from May 8 to May 10, 2020.