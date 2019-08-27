Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Benanav
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary G. Benanav


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary G. Benanav Obituary
Benanav, Gary (73), of West Hartford and New York City, died on Sunday, August 25, after succumbing to complications from multiple myeloma, a bone marrow cancer. He was born in Tel Aviv on Dec 12, 1945, to Joshua and Aviva Benanav (née Isadora Rosen), whose extraordinary stories of survival during the Holocaust are forcefully told in the book "Joshua and Isadora" (Lyons Press, 2008), authored by Gary's son, Michael. Gary immigrated to the U.S. at nine - the first of many long-haul flights he would make in his lifetime. After earning his undergraduate degree from SUNY Buffalo and his MBA and JD degrees from Columbia University, Gary worked for Aetna (1972-1997), rising from corporate attorney to Executive Vice President, heading several divisions including property/casualty and international operations. He later became Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (International) of New York Life. He was appointed by President Bush (43) as a U.S. representative to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council and was Chairman of the Pacific Basin Economic Council. Gary was an unpretentious man of great integrity. As a hands-on problem-solver with an incredible range of knowledge, he gladly served as first-responder for a large community of family and friends who called on him for everything from financial advice to help with car, house, or computer repairs. He loved traveling the world, with a particular fondness for road tripping to America's national parks. After being diagnosed with myeloma in 1981, Gary was treated by several outstanding medical teams, including those at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, Mt. Sinai Cancer Center in New York and UConn Health in Farmington, CT. Successfully undergoing many leading edge therapies, he enjoyed a wonderful life, surviving far longer than his initial two-year prognosis. He is survived by his loving family, including Ruth, his wife of over 53 years; their three children, Michael, Tami and Steven and their spouses, Kelly, Jorge and Tina; his grandchildren David, Sara, Luke and Mila; his brothers, Jay and Dan, and their wives, Lucy and MaryEllen; and by five nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Jonathan and sister Tamar. The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 29, at 10am, at Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT, followed by burial at Beth El Temple cemetery, 51 Jackson St, Avon, CT. The family will be receiving visitors at 11 Governors Row, West Htfd, CT, following services until 4pm, and Fri, Aug 30, 11am-4pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gary's memory to the Multiple Myeloma Research program at Icahn Medical School/Mt. Sinai. Go to https://giving.mountsinai.org. Under "Direct my gift to" select "Other" then type "multiple myeloma" in the "Other Designation" box. Check the box indicating a memorial gift and fill in the blanks.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now