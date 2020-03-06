Home

1970 - 2020
Gary Hagelston Obituary
Gary Hagelston, 49, of Newington, Connecticut, passed peacefully in his sleep on March 1, 2020, at his home with his staff at his bedside. Gary was born on July 31, 1970 in Dade City, Florida to Linda Ouelette and Gary Hagelston. Gary has been a Connecticut resident since he was two years old living at the Central Connecticut Regional Center intermittently from 1972-1981, a Community Training Home with a Sporbert Family from 1981-2000, then a final move to his home at the Hartford Regional Center in Newington, on September 26, 2000. Gary's infectious laugh, impish sense of humor, and great taste in Country music were few of the many qualities that made Gary an endearing individual. Gary's guardian would like to thank the Hartford Regional Center staff and clinicians who have cared for Gary over the past twenty years and especially over the last difficult days of Gary's illness. Services will be held on Thursday, March 12 from 2-4pm at the Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., New Britain, CT. For online condolences, please visit: https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2020
