Gary J. Beresford, 67, of West Suffield, beloved husband of Jane (Gant) Beresford, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Hartford son of the late Howard and Jessie (Stiles) Beresford, he was raised in West Suffield on his family's farm and graduated from Suffield High School in 1971. Gary was employed by the Stanadyne Corporation for 39 years before retiring while at the same time operating his farm, Round Hill Farm in West Suffield where he raised pheasants and livestock. After he retired from Stanadyne, he thoroughly enjoyed a second career as a Professional Assistant with the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home in Suffield for many years. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Suffield Sportsman Association for many years. He was also a member of the John Boyle O'Rielley Club of Springfield, MA and very proud of his Irish heritage. Besides Jane, to whom he had been married since 2004, he leaves his daughter Jaime Cowles of Enfield; two grandchildren Hillary and Carter Cowles; a brother Daniel Beresford and his wife Laurie of West Suffield; a sister-in-law Joanne Beresford of West Suffield; three nieces Irene, Paige, and Sherry Beresford; and an aunt Shirley Beresford of Bradford, VT. Besides his parents he was predeceased by two brothers Thomas and Howard J. Beresford and a nephew John Beresford. Gary's family will receive friends Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East Street, Suffield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, 10 AM Directly at Sacred Heart Church, 446 Mountain Road, Suffield. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Visitors are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing at the funeral home and church. His Mass may be viewed online using the link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/84663284
Contributions may be made to either Suffield Emergency Aid, 450 South Street, Suffield, CT 06078 or Pheasants Forever, 1783 Buerkle Circle, St. Paul, Minnesota 55110.