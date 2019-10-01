Hartford Courant Obituaries
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Gary J. Curcio


1946 - 2019
Gary J. Curcio Obituary
Gary Joseph Curcio, 72, of New Britain, loving husband of the late Karin Roth Curcio, passed away peacefully on Saturday (September 28, 2019) at his home. He was born in New Britain, son of the late Joseph and Loretta (McMurray) Curcio. Gary retired from Hospital of Central Ct at New Britain General Hospital. His strong work ethic and dedication to his family, made it so he always put others before himself. From providing around the clock care for Karin before her passing, making sure his son always has what he needs, and helping with the upbringing of his grandchildren, Gary was the true definition of the word selfless. He would be there to help anyone who needed it. In his free time, when the kids were young, Gary enjoyed summers at the beach, trips to Guida's for ice cream under the tree, hours of playtime at Stanley Quarter Park and evenings at the Library. Keeping the kids busy meant keeping them out of trouble. Gary leaves behind two daughters, Kelly Wassil and her husband David, and Monica Black; he leaves a son, Curt Curcio and his companion Jamie Peshka all of New Britain; his grandchildren, Jordan and Karina Wassil of New Britain, Aryn Ounthongdy and her husband Steven of Bristol, Gabryelle Curcio of New Britain, Isaiah and Jillian Black of New Britain; his great grandchildren Nyra and Jayvian Ounthongdy; a sister, Gail Pelletier and her husband Jerry of Southington and a brother Greg Curcio of CA. He also leaves several nieces and nephews along with their families. He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Colossale, brother-in-law Dominic Colossale, and son-in-law Gregory Black. Although we are saddened that you are no longer here with us we rejoice in the fact that you are reunited with all of those who went before you, especially your beloved Karin. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St. Rocky Hill. A prayer service to follow at 7PM. Those wishing may make donations in Gary's memory to Life Choice Donor Services, 340 W Newberry Rd. A, Bloomfield, CT. 06002. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 1, 2019
