More Obituaries for Gary Edgerton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary J. Edgerton


1962 - 2020
Gary J. Edgerton Obituary
Gary J. Edgerton, 57, of Rocky Hill, CT passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at his home. Gary was born August 8, 1962 in Hartford, CT. He leaves behind his mother Gloria (Tinto) Edgerton, his brother Joseph L. Edgerton, Jr., his sister Tracy Rodrigue, his nephew Tyler Rodrigue and several aunts and cousins. Gary was predeceased by his father Joseph L. Edgerton, Sr. Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements which will be private at the request of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to a .
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
