Gary J. Lownds of East Granby died at home from an aggressive form of cancer, on April 7th, his 55th birthday. With him at the time of his passing were his loving mother Barbara, and his caring stepsister, Ellen Gilbert. Gary is survived by his mother, Barbara (Van Geons) Schiller and stepfather, Walter C. Schiller and by his father, J. Richard Lownds and stepmother, Patricia Lownds. He is also survived by his brother Brian Lownds, four uncles, one aunt, and several cousins. Gary was a lifelong East Granby resident and attended East Granby schools and Rumsey Hall School. He was a talented journeyman plumber, and a valued employee of The Eugene Steinberg Company (TESCO). He enjoyed motorsports, cooking, and solving mechanical and construction related problems. His family will miss him dearly. There will be no calling hours. To leave an online message of condolence, visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020