Gary Leon Guimond, 58, of Plainville, passed with dignity Thursday evening, October 1, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Deborah L. (Sisson) Guimond. Gary was born in Hartford on October 5, 1961 the son of the late Leon Albert Guimond and Patricia (Gagnon) Guimond. A member of the Church of St. Matthew in Forestville, he had been a concrete mason with the BAC Union Local #1 for many years. Gary was a man that loved spending time with his family. He was skilled at wood working and enjoyed making furniture for his house. He helped build their home in Plainville and was obsessed with gathering wood for the winter. Gary is now reunited with his beloved parents. Besides his wife, Gary leaves his daughter Morgan Guimond and twin sons Jacob and Nicholas Guimond all of Plainville; sisters Joyce Bowdler and her husband Larry of Phoenix, AZ, Denise Jolie and her partner Chris Ciechowski of Holyoke, MA, Sharon Dryburgh and her husband Scott of Enfield, and Lynn Stover and her husband Kelly of Frenchville, ME; seven nieces and nephews; Christopher, Nora, Michelle, Jack, Emily, Josh and Nicole and several grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to all of the nursing staff at HOCC for their remarkable and dedicated care to Gary and his family during Gary's stay at the hospital. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. and then proceed to Church of St. Matthew, 120 Church Ave., Forestville for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be directed to Hospital of Central Connecticut Development Office, 100 Grand Street, P.O. Box 100, New Britain, CT 06050 and direct your donation to either Hospice care or Oncology or online at www.thocc.org
. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Gary's memorial tribute webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
