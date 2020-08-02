Gary Lee Hanson of Deep River, Connecticut passed away suddenly on July 21, 2020. Born December 28th, 1947 in Hartford, Connecticut to Leonard and Harriett Hanson, he was raised in Wethersfield Connecticut, graduating from Wethersfield High School with the class of 1966. Gary served in the US Navy from 1968 to 1970 and was honorably discharged. He went on to work for the Wethersfield School District. Upon his retirement, Gary moved to Westbrook Connecticut before finally settling in Deep River. Gary's high school yearbook quote: "The mildest manners and gentlest heart are all his." proved to be a true reflection of his personality. People always noticed his big smile, his quick wit and his very blue eyes. His life was punctuated by his love of animals, boating, chocolate, and his cat, "Kanga", but Gary's keenest passion was for the Boston Red Sox. In this, his dedication was unparalleled. Mr. Hanson leaves behind many to mourn him. His nephew Jason Brown and wife Erika, their children, his best friend Allison Sloane and her husband Grayson Reinwald, his embraced daughter Ashleigh Bridges and numerous other cousins and friends who will grieve his loss. Gary was predeceased by his parents, his sister Lyn Brown, and his brother, Craig Hanson. A public graveside service using social distancing will be held on Friday August 7th at 10:00 am at the State Veterans Cemetery at 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT where full military honors will be accorded. Donations in Gary's memory may be made to the Pandemonium Rainforest Project, a cause that Gary loved. Please go to www.PandemoniumRainforestProject.org
to learn about what they do and how you can help. To share a memory or express a condolence online, please visit: www.rwwfh.com
Arrangements are being handled by the Robinson & Wright funeral home, Centerbrook.