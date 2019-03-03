Gary M. Tracy, 57 of Plainville passed away unexpectedly on 2/26/19. He was the son of Gene A. Tracy and the late Rosalie (Gobar) Tracy. Brother to the late Nancy (Tracy) Folsom. Besides his father, Gary is survived by his former wife Mary (Burns) Tracy and their two daughters Hillary (Tracy) Burkhardt and Lilah Tracy. Gary took great joy in his daughters lives. In October, he was honored to walk his eldest daughter, Hillary, 27; down the aisle to give her away to his son-in-law Nick Burkhardt. He felt inspired by his younger daughter, Lilah, 24. Building a career in Hospitality, she shares his creative mind and he was proud to watch her pursue her passion. Outside of his family, Gary was a successful business owner of Beyond Interiors, where he used his talents in interior design to transform any space he touched. He spent his career building long lasting relationships with his clients who became dear friends over the years. With a larger than life personality his presence will be missed and we invite loved ones, family, friends and clients to celebrate his life on Tuesday, March 5th at the Molloy Funeral Home, 906 Farmington Ave., West Hartford. The family will receive guests beginning at 4 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5p.m. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary