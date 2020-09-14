Gary Micheal Everett, 60 of New Hartford, formerly of Bristol CT, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1960, the youngest of two children to Donald J. Everett of Bristol and the late Margaret L. (Desmaris) Everett. A sports enthusiast, he spent much of his time sharing his love for sports with his family by coaching their various teams, teaching his children his expansive athletic skills and sportsmanship and how to follow in his footsteps to be an excellent teammate. Gary rarely missed a Red Sox game, having been a lifelong fan, and enjoyed fishing, and bowling, and in his later years, made a hobby of ancestry research. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his family and friends, going camping at Cove Campground in New Hampshire and fulfilling his love for fishing. Remembered for his selflessness, uplifting personality and sense of humor, he spread joy and positivity to everyone he interacted with. In addition to his father, Donny, with whom he shared a special bond, he leaves his aunt, Clara Petit; his sister, Brenda Everett; his 3 children Amber Everett, Christopher (Chris) Everett and his wife Crystal, and his youngest son Mark Everett. He also leaves his eight grandchildren Kyleigh Everett, Brianna Torres, Joseph Torres, Brayden Caron, Gianna Everett, Rosalena Santana, Jaxon Torres and Hunter Everett; his two nieces Nicole and Caitlyn Hogan and his nephew Matthew Hogan and his many aunts and uncles. Gary was loved by many and his memory will never be forgotten; he will always be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, Gary may be remembered with contributions to the Petit Family Foundation, PO Box 310, Plainville, CT 06062 or at www.petitfamilyfoundation.org
Funeral services in celebration of Gary's life will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Committal will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m. All guests are asked to attend in compliance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit Gary's tribute page at www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com