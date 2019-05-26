Home

Gary R. Benware of Cocoa, Fl and Stamford, NY formally of Bloomfield, CT. passed away on Oct. 14, 2018 after battling cancer.Gary owned a successful plumbing and heating business in Bloomfield for several years. He is survived by his wife Thelma and his son from a previous marriage Frank Benware as well as his brother Harold Benware of Granby CT., Jerry Benware of Vero Beach FL., and his sister Frances McDonald of Gaylord MI. A celebration of his life will be held June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bloomfield Game Club at 400 Terry Plains Rd. Bloomfield, Ct.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
