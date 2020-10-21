Gary R. Garner, 65, of Granby, passed away Friday, October 16th at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Gary retired in 2017 from Hamilton Standard (Sundstrand) after 40 years of service. An avid sports fan, he was passionate for the Boston Red Sox and New York Giants. As a nearly lifelong Granby resident, he was a fixture around town, and will be missed by all his family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Subia of Enfield, CT, sister Vicki Welch, niece Erina Munoz, and nephew Ralph Welch, all of Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's name to the American Lung Association
or the ASPCA. Final arrangements are pending.