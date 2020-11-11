Gary S. Piascik, 68, of Plantsville, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Autumn Lake in New Britain. He was the loving husband of the late Renata (Kedzior) Piascik who left his side in 2009. Gary was born May 27, 1952 in New London to the late Stephen and Helene (McDermott) Piascik. He graduated from Central Connecticut State University and worked in sales at Sears for many years. Gary was an avid NY sports fan and loved watching the Yankees and the Giants. He could beat anyone at Jeopardy and was an ardent Bruce Springsteen fan as well. He is survived by his loving daughter Andrea Piascik of Newington; his sisters Linda Piascik, Kathleen Chaney and her husband Floyd, and Nancy Free and a sister-in-law, Wieslawa Kamela of Bristol. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. in Southington. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing precautions are required. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com