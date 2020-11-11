1/1
Gary S. Piascik
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary S. Piascik, 68, of Plantsville, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Autumn Lake in New Britain. He was the loving husband of the late Renata (Kedzior) Piascik who left his side in 2009. Gary was born May 27, 1952 in New London to the late Stephen and Helene (McDermott) Piascik. He graduated from Central Connecticut State University and worked in sales at Sears for many years. Gary was an avid NY sports fan and loved watching the Yankees and the Giants. He could beat anyone at Jeopardy and was an ardent Bruce Springsteen fan as well. He is survived by his loving daughter Andrea Piascik of Newington; his sisters Linda Piascik, Kathleen Chaney and her husband Floyd, and Nancy Free and a sister-in-law, Wieslawa Kamela of Bristol. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. in Southington. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing precautions are required. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved