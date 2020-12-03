1/1
Gary S. Pinckney
1960 - 2020
Gary S. Pinckney, 60, of Southington, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Alison (Bernier) Pinckney. Gary was born on July, 6, 1960 in Windsor to the late Jay and Helen (Danielczuk) Pinckney. Gary graduated from Windsor High School and got his associates degree at TCI School for Welding. He had a successful career for over 37 years at Kaman Aerospace. Gary was a dedicated coach of multiple sports in Southington, he was an avid golfer with both his friends and family, he enjoyed going on cruises, always had fun at the casino and on vacations with the Damboises. He loved Scully Motors softball, childhood football games with friends and the Minnesota Vikings. Above all his main love and devotion was to his wife Alison and his son Ryan. Gary is survived by his son Ryan Pinckney of Southington, his brother Ken Pinckney and his wife Martha of Windsor, and his sisters Cheryl McAuliffe and her husband Chris of Windsor, Diane Heath and her husband Don of Lady Lake, FL; his in-laws Tom and his wife Carol Bernier and the whole Bernier family, many nieces, nephews, godchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. In addition to his wife he was predeceased by his brother James Pinckney. Walk through calling hours will be held from 2pm-4pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Southington. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing precautions are required. Another memorial service in Windsor will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Gary was a wonderful, warm and kind soul.
Carol and Robb Wright
Family
December 2, 2020
Kevin Lariviere
December 2, 2020
Daniel Lanoir
