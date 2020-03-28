Home

Gary T. Fay


1944 - 2020
Gary T. Fay Obituary
Mr. Gary T. Fay, 75, of Charlotte, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at home. Mr. Fay was born on October 6, 1944 in Connecticut. He graduated from the University of Connecticut - go Huskies- and proudly served as a Captain in the US Air Force. He was an Electrical Engineer and Ham Radio Operator. Gary was always one to offer help and willing gave to others as his way of showing love and concern. He was preceded in death by his father Frank; his beloved wife Gail of 53 years at the time of her passing and by a son James. He is survived by his mother Mary; son Gary (Elaina Kenyon); daughter Lisa; brothers Val (Sue) and Ford. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to your local Hospice or the . A private burial will take place at Forest Lawn East Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife Gail. An online guestbook is available at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2020
