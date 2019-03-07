Gaspar Joseph LaSala, 91, of Farmington, Connecticut, formerly of New Hyde Park, NY, died on March 5, 2019. Born on June 1, 1927, in Brooklyn NY, to Mary Modica and Joseph LaSala. Gaspar was the older brother of sister Christine Romeo and brother Vincent. He was married for 60 years to Constance (Muratore.) He received his Bachelor of Science from City College of New York, where he was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta fraternity, and a Master's in Education from Teachers College, Columbia University. He taught in New York City and served as an Assistant Principal in the New York City Schools. A leader in bi-lingual education, Gaspar delighted in the wide diversity of our city and nation, and welcomed immigrants and sojourners. In addition to his wife Connie, Gaspar is survived by Maria LaSala, (Bill Goettler) and granddaughter Anna LaSala-Goettler; Joseph LaSala, (Mary Evans), and grandchildren Nic and Bridget LaSala; Dr. Christine LaSala (John Alexander) and granddaughter Amalia Alexander, and Anthony LaSala, (Donna Calobrisi LaSala), and grandchildren Jenna and Anthony LaSala, as well as many well loved nieces and nephews and friends.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the-inn.org, the or . Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary