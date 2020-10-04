Gaston "Gus" Soucy, age 82, of Colchester, passed away on Friday, October 2nd at his home. Born in Magog, Quebec, Canada on October 10, 1937, he was a son of the late Maurice & Antonine Soucy. Gus will be missed but always remembered with love by his children & their spouses, Rock Soucy of Colchester, Bertrand (Claudette) Soucy of Orange, MA, Leon (Christopher) Soucy of Essex, England, Diane (Timothy) Sweeney of Moodus, Louise (Todd) Judy of Denton, TX, Liliane (Ronald) Brothers of Port St. Lucie, FL, Denise Soucy of Middletown, and Marianne Soucy of Salem; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 15 siblings & their spouses; and numerous extended family members & friends. Gus was predeceased by his beloved wife, Claudette; his grandson, Lee Vincent; his brother Marcel; and 2 of his sisters, Rita & Annette. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 9th from 4-7pm at Aurora McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. On Saturday, October 10th at 10am, a funeral mass will be held at St. Andrew Church, 128 Norwich Ave, Colchester. Those wishing to attend should meet directly at the church. Immediately following mass, Gus will be laid to rest in the New St. Andrew Cemetery, Gillettes Lane, Colchester. To read full obituary & for online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com