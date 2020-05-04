Gayle Carpenter
Gayle (Dunklee) Carpenter, 82, of Vernon, beloved wife of 58 years to the late Michael Carpenter (2017), died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Milford, the daughter of the late Winfred and Helen (Bradley) Dunklee, Gayle grew up and lived in Hamden before moving to Vernon over 56 years ago. She was a graduate of Hamden High School. She was a paraprofessional with CREC in the Vernon School System for twenty years before her retirement. Gayle was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Vernon. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, and taking long walks on the beach looking for seashells. She always looked forward to the Sunday outings with her family. Gayle liked spending the summers at their cabin in Maine. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Timothy Carpenter and his wife Katherine of Vernon, Peter Carpenter of Vernon, and Pamela Carpenter of Watertown; six grandchildren, Stacy, Megan, Tyler, Rachida, Selma, and Amera, and three great grandchildren, Isabella, Aiden, and Landon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
551 Talcottville Rd
Vernon, CT 06066
8608753536
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
0 entries
