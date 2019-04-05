Gayle V. Hettrick, 80, of Cromwell, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was born in Meriden, CT on October 25, 1938 to the late, Maybelle "Virginia" (Coggins) and Kenneth S. Grandy. She married her high-school sweetheart Richard J. Hettrick at the age of 19 and started a family whom she loved and cherished. Gayle is survived by her 5 children Susan, Linda, and Deborah, Steven and Jeffrey. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, Nicollette, Jason, Jeremy, Katelyn, Jessica and Kaiden, 8 beautiful great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her sister and brother in-laws. Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Richard, three brothers, Stuart, Donald and Kenneth Grandy and her Grandson Bryan Hettrick. Calling hours will take place on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-5PM at New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home 444 Farmington Ave. New Britain, CT 06053. A Funeral Home Service will be held at 11AM on Monday, April 8, 2019. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery on Old Colony Road in Meriden. For more information and to view full obituary please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary