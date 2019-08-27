Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-688-8475
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home
1816 Poquonock Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
View Map
Gayle M. Alford

Gayle Madeline Alford, 67, of Windsor, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at her home where her family has lived for 11 generations. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Alden Huntington and Jean (Morgan) Alford, she was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Windsor High School and college in Southern Maine. She had been employed by the Loomis Chaffee School for over 20 years before her retirement. She loved horses and all animals. Gayle leaves her brother Frederick Morgan Alford with whom she made her home; an aunt Gayle Baldwin of Wethersfield, and several cousins. Her family will receive friends Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 11:00-11:30 AM at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Avenue, Poquonock Section of Windsor followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Windsor Historical Society, 96 Palisado Avenue, Windsor, CT 06095. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 27, 2019
