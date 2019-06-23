Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St Paul's Anglican Church
Breadfruit Street
Lagos, CT
Gbenga Kayode-Smith Obituary
Gbenga Kayode-Smith aged 67 years passed away earlier this year in Nigeria. Family will gather to remember him at a memorial service planned for 11.00am, on June 28, 2019 at St Paul's Anglican Church, Breadfruit Street, Lagos. Thank God for the gift of his musical talent which was widely acclaimed in the city of Lagos Nigeria where he lived and worked as church organist for several years. Gbenga graduated class of 1981 from Hartt School of Music. Contact: Timi Smith-Kayode ([email protected], 301-312-3844).
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 23, 2019
