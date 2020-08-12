1/1
Gemma Aneiro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gemma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gemma (Roberge) Aneiro, 89, of West Hartford, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home in West Hartford. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Aneiro. Gemma was born in New Brunswick, Canada, but had lived in Connecticut for the last 60 years of her life. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mark the Evangelist Church. Gemma is survived by her daughters, Lisa, and Lynn (Tim Bennett); her grandchildren, Dan (Ariana) Karpuc, and Christina and Hayden Aneiro; her great-granddaughter Kylie Karpuc; and numerous other relatives. Gemma lived a long life with an unwavering friendly demeanor and a sense of class and elegance. She never missed an opportunity to remind people that the name Gemma meant "precious pearl." Her grandchildren were blessed with an incredible Memere and will miss her and her unending supply of chocolates with caramel. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, (August 1), at 10:00am at St. Mark the Evangelist Church of Saint Gianna Parish, West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Gemma's name be made to Operation Smile. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved