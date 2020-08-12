Gemma Aneiro

Gemma (Roberge) Aneiro, 89, of West Hartford, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home in West Hartford. She was predeceased by her husband Raymond Aneiro. Gemma was born in New Brunswick, Canada, but had lived in Connecticut for the last 60 years of her life. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Mark the Evangelist Church. Gemma is survived by her daughters, Lisa, and Lynn (Tim Bennett); her grandchildren, Dan (Ariana) Karpuc, and Christina and Hayden Aneiro; her great-granddaughter Kylie Karpuc; and numerous other relatives. Gemma lived a long life with an unwavering friendly demeanor and a sense of class and elegance. She never missed an opportunity to remind people that the name Gemma meant "precious pearl." Her grandchildren were blessed with an incredible Memere and will miss her and her unending supply of chocolates with caramel. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, (August 1), at 10:00am at St. Mark the Evangelist Church of Saint Gianna Parish, West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Gemma's name be made to Operation Smile. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com