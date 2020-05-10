Gemma Josephson
Gemma (Aubin) Josephson, 99, died peacefully at Jerome Home on January 14, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Carlton Josephson. Born on November 20, 1920 in Canada, she was the daughter of the late Ulric and Yvonne (Demers) Aubin. She has lived in Southington for over 70 years and was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church and a member of their Ladies Guild. Gemma was an avid bowler and enjoyed gardening. Most of all, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Gemma is survived by her son Paul and his wife Cynthia Josephson of Tyler, TX, and her daughter Susan and her husband Wayne Chopus of Southington. She also leaves a sister Jeannine Steucek of Wethersfield and her cherished grandchildren, Wayne and his wife Caroline Chopus, Christine and her husband Brian Runnels, Jennifer and her husband Brad Brush and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by sisters, Marie Archambault, Jill Bednars, Lillian Mancini, and brothers Lucian and Ed Aubin and a granddaughter Wendy (Chopus) Borkowski. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home is in care of Gemma's arrangements. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
