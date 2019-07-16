Home

Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
Gene A. Tracy Obituary
Gene A. Tracy, 84 of Plainville passed away on July 10, 2019. He joins his late family: his wife Rosalie, son Gary and daughter Nancy (Tracy) Folsom. Gene is survived by his sister Sylvia, his four grandchildren Hillary, Lilah, Shelby and Connor; and his son-in-law Derek. Gene proudly served in the USMC and as a dedicated Mason. In remembrance please make contributions to the . Join us Saturday, July 20 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A Masonic Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. followed by Words of Remembrance and Military Honors. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019
