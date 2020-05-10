Gene Charles Dinsmore, 73 of Vernon, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle went to be with the Lord after losing his 25 year battle with Parkinson's disease April 20, 2020. Gene was born in St. Albans, VT on October 4th 1946; son of the late Blanche Findlay and Charles Dinsmore. He is survived by his wife Martha. He attended schools in Hartford and Rockville. Gene graduated A.I. Prince Technical High School In 1965. After completing his first year at Hartford State Technical College in 1968, he left to serve in the U S Army and went to Korea during the Vietnam era and returned 20 years later to complete the degree with his son Wesley. They were the first father/son team in the history of Hartford State Technical College to complete the same degree program (Electronics Engineering Technology) full time. In 2002 Gene took a medical retirement from Dynamics Control after 30 years of service. He ran in the Ocean State Marathon and the Bud Light and Iron Man Triathlons. He rode his bicycle from Enfield CT to Rhode Island for training. He was a happy, humble, hard working, funny, Intelligent, athletic and dedicated family man who always had a big smile. He was always there to help anyone fixing their cars, TVs, and computers. Gene was a caring and concerned person and respected all life. Left to mourn are his son Wesley Dinsmore and wife Aileen of Kenly NC, daughter Lisa Miller and husband Mark of Sarasota, FL. Step daughter Meredith Salerno and husband Greg of Preston, CT. Stepson Lee Payne of Maine. Grandchildren Homer, Christian, Sir Charles and Westina (Dinsmore) of Schertz,Texas. Chelsea Monak and husband Manuel of Manchester. Angela Burke and fiance Daryl Hicks of Manchester. Justin Miller of Sarasota, FL. Zack Miller and fiance Natailai of Manchester. Stepgrandchildren Joshua Alexander and wife Ashley of East Granby, CT. Ryan Ayoub of Manchester, CT. Meghan Ayoub of East Hartford, CT. Great grandchildren Henry (Dinsmore), Isabella, Johanna, and Sebastian (Monak). Destiny, Desirae and DeWayne (Hicks), Camila Miller (Zacks daughter). Step great grandchildren twin boys Brantly and Colton (Alexander). Gene was called Poppie and Grampa "jeans" by his grandchildren. His siblings Blanche Randall of West Hartford, Ernest and Michele Dinsmore of Colchester VT, Janice Dinsmore of West Hartford, Denise Findlay of Windsor, Sonya Findlay and Darlene Reynolds of Windsor. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Gene was predeceased by his daughter Sherry Lynn Dinsmore. The family would like to express our deepest thanks to all the nurses, staff and all the hospice care given to Gene during his time at Vernon Manor HeathCare. A memorial service will be held in the future when family and friends can gather. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.