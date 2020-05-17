Gene David "Geno" Dallaire, 61, of Granville, MA and formerly of Windsor, Ellington, and East Hartland, beloved husband for 15 years of Deborah Ann (Repoli) Dallaire, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Born in Hartford on August 1, 1958, son of the late Rosaire and Anita (Dulac) Dallaire, he was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1976. After high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and after he was honorably discharged, he returned to Windsor and took a position at Combustion Engineering. After several mergers and acquisitions, Geno stayed with the company working for ABB, Alstrom Power, and now General Electric, most recently working as a senior mechanical technician in the fossil division with over 37 years of service. Geno credited his success at work and in life to his time in the US Navy. He was a hard worker with many talents and could take on any home or landscaping project including plumbing, electrical, construction jobs. His magnetic personality and his ability to connect with people endeared him to everyone he met. People often commented that he was the type of guy anyone would want in their family. Most of all, Geno will be remembered as a loving husband, father, best friend, and all-around amazing person. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word. Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Capt. Brad John Dallaire, US Army and his wife Katie of Ewa Beach, HI; a grandson, Cohen Dallaire; two stepdaughters, Melissa Cloutier of Enfield and Patricia Cloutier of Southwick, MA; a sister, Patricia Sawyer and her husband John of Lexington, MA; and three nieces, Kate Sawyer and her fiancé James Edwards, Lindsey Sawyer, and Meghan Dallaire. He was predeceased by a son, Ryan Alan Dallaire; a brother, Patrick Lawrence Dallaire; and by his father and mother-in-law, Richard and Claire Repoli. His family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 4-8 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 11 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home. Attendance may be limited for periods of time to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.