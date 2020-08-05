1/1
Monsignor Gene E. Gianelli
Monsignor Gene Gianelli died on July 29, 2020 in Milford, CT. He was ordained a priest by the late Most Reverend John F. Whealon on May 23, 1970. He served as parochial vicar at Corpus Christi, Wethersfield, secretary to Archbishop Whealon, co-pastor/pastor of Most Holy Trinity, Wallingford, and pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption, Woodbridge. He served on various Archdiocesan commissions and committees. Monsignor Gene will lie in state for public visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Assumption church, 81 Center Road, Woodbridge. A Parish Mass will follow at 7:00 PM for parishioners that have reserved space in advance. Reservation inquiries can be made by calling the parish office. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM and is by invitation only. Gifts in Monsignor's memory may be made to Most Holy Trinity School, 11 No. Whittlesey Avenue, Wallingford 06492, or to Our Lady of the Assumption church. Celentano Funeral Home of New Haven is in care of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Lying in State
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
07:00 PM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
