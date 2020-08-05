1/1
Gene Gregory Huff
1965 - 2020
Gene Gregory Huff Sr. of Hartford, CT departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Gene Gregory Huff Sr. was born February 17, 1965 in Elberton, GA. To the late Lenwood and Azalee Huff of Elberton, GA. He is survived by his daughter Chastity Huff and son Gene Huff Jr. both of Hartford, CT, stepson Keith Manning (Denyece) of Atlanta, GA and a very loving companion for over 40 years Michele Cooper (wife) of Hartford, CT. 5 siblings, Abigail Thompson (Moses) of Bloomfield, CT, Lenwood Huff Jr. (Angelina) of Hartford, CT, Carol Huff-Flintroy (Jimmy)of Bloomfield, CT, Caroline Huff of CT and Sheila Ramsey (Brandon) of GA. 3 grandchildren Zahki Mills, Zyaire Manning and Zaniyah Manning. A host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Gene was predeceased by a sister Cynthia (Ree) Huff and a nephew Antwone Thompson. Calling hours will be from 10:00 to 11:00am and funeral from 11am-noon on Friday August 7th at The Lodge 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, CT 06095. Donations can be made to the Smilow Cancer Center at Saint Francis Hospital 94 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and to attend the funeral remotely.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Lodge
AUG
7
Funeral
11:00 - 12:00 PM
The Lodge
