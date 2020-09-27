1/
Gene Saucier
Gene Saucier, Sr., 77, of Canton, beloved husband of Birdie Saucier, whom he was married to for 51 years, died at home surrounded by his family. Gene was born in Wallagrass, ME and moved with his family to Connecticut in 1986. Gene was retired from Pines Nursing Home as a custodian. He loved fishing, hunting, and loved being with his family and friends. As a Jehovah's Witness, he had a firm belief in the resurrection hope found in John 5:28-29, which brought him and his family great comfort. Gene is survived by his wife, Birdie Saucier, his children, Rachel and her husband Michael McQuillan of Naugatuck, Susan and her husband Joseph Greca of Newington, Gene Paul Saucier of Canton and Vicki Lewis of Holiday, FL; three grandsons, Adrien Moore and his wife Emily, Dominic Moore and Brandon Lewis; one granddaughter, Denise Mobbs and her husband Philip; five great grandchildren, Lukas, Leighton, Alie, Mason and Hunter; his sisters, MaryJane and her husband Patrick Dube of Winterville, ME, Lila Lozier of St. Petersburg, FL and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service for immediate family, and due to COVID, it will be offered to family and friends through Zoom, at a date and time to be announced. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Gene's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral Homes
120 Albany Turnpike
Canton, CT 06019-2506
(860) 693-0251
