Howard K. Hill Funeral Services
319 Barbour Street
Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 247-8793
Gene William Hilton


1970 - 2019
Gene William Hilton Obituary
Gene "Whimpy" William Hilton, 48, born November 18, 1970 in Hartford, Connecticut departed this life on Saturday, September 28, 2019. A celebration of his life will take place Thursday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 319 Barbour Street, Hartford, CT 06120. Friends may call Thursday from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Mt. View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Hilton family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 8, 2019
