Genero (Jerry) Cerasoli, 90, of Palm City, FL, peacefully passed away on November 23, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Hartford, the son of the late Romoli and Concetta (Tarquinio) Cerasoli. Jerry proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He worked many years for Schwartz Parking in Hartford and 15 years at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He was an avid golfer and worked at several golf courses in his retirement. He was known to always have a joke or a funny story to tell and was always very welcoming as he loved to entertain his friends and family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 60 years, Dolores, his brothers Anthony and John and sister Aida Savluk. He is survived by his children: Deborah VanAlstyne; Gerald (Gianne) Cerasoli; Ronald (Karen) Cerasoli; Jennifer (Douglas) Jardine; and Robert Cerasoli. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as his sisters Lorna Pryme and Joan Patlovich. Due to Covid, a memorial service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in his memory to the Treasure Coast Humane Society, https://hstc1.org
.