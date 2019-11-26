Hartford Courant Obituaries
Genevieve Alice Gero


1950 - 2019
Genevieve Alice Gero Obituary
Genevieve "Gen" Alice Gero, 69, of Granby, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, in Granby. Born in Hartford on May 16, 1950, daughter of the late Marcelle and Marie (Myette) Gero, she was a lifelong resident of Granby and a graduate of Granby Memorial High School. Gen worked as a waitress for many years at the Hotel Sonesta in Hartford. She was a parishioner of St. Therese Church in Granby. Most of all, Gen will be remembered for her devotion to her family. She leaves a sister, Marcella M. Greene of Florida; a niece, Heather Ruth Gero of Vernon; a nephew, Travis Todd Gero and his wife Elizabeth of Harmony, ME; and two great-nephews, Jayden and Riley Gero. She was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Bill Gero and Elvin J. Gero. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, November 29, 11 a.m., at St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 26, 2019
