Genevieve Coriaty Lescoe, 92, passed away peacefully at the Connecticut Baptist Home in Meriden on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1928 to the late Louis and Rose Maloof Coriaty, in Medford, MA. Genevieve grew up in Willimantic, CT and was a graduate of Windham High School. Genevieve was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Eugene J. Lescoe. They made their home in Columbia, CT. After raising three children, Gen and Bud retired to Pinellas Park, FL for 20 years before relocating back to Meriden, CT. Genevieve worked and retired from American Savings Bank, where her friendly personality endeared her to many customers. She loved traveling, walking on the beach, collecting shells, singing, and dancing. She also loved to play BINGO, playing the card game, Quiddler, with her family, watching her nightly fix of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and her trips to the casino. Genevieve was a member of the Meriden Senior Center and belonged to their Red Hat Society. A parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Genevieve practiced her Catholic faith by attending Mass, praying the rosary, and practicing kindness towards all. Genevieve leaves behind her devoted children and their spouses, Bud (Kim) Lescoe of Lebanon, CT, Gina (Bill) Dolan of Sarasota, FL, Patti (Barry) Pontolillo of Bailey Island, ME; her brother Dennis Orange, sister-in-law Marion Coriaty, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. From her family, we want to send a special thanks to all the wonderful staff and caregivers at Connecticut Baptist Home, where our mother became part of the family at this wonderful facility. We are deeply grateful to everyone who so lovingly cared for her. Funeral services will be held at a later date, when we can safely gather together to celebrate Genevieve's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Connecticut Baptist Home, 292 Thorpe Ave, Meriden CT 06450, Meriden, CT or Our Lady of Calvary Retreat Center, 31 Colton St, Farmington CT. For the online memorial guestbook, please visit potterfuneralhome.com