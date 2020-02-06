Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:30 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Biernacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Helen Biernacki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve Helen Biernacki Obituary
Genevieve Helen Biernacki, 92, wife of the late Henry F. Biernacki, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on February 3rd with her daughter by her side. Genevieve was born in New Britain to the late Joseph and Helen (Frankowski) Liss. A lifelong resident of New Britain, Genevieve had always been a member of Holy Cross Church. After many years employed by Stanley Tools, Genevieve worked at Ormond's Clothing Store before retiring with Henry. Genevieve and Henry enjoyed their retirement at their lake home with their beloved dogs. In addition to her husband and parents, Genevieve is predeceased by her brother, Raymond Liss. Genevieve is survived by her daughter and son in law, as well as several nieces and nephews. A time of visitation will be held at on Saturday, February 8th at 10:30am followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 12:30pm at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT 06051. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Genevieve's name to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. For an online memorial condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -