Genevieve M. Micali, 93 of Chaplin, widow of Dante Micali, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at Mansfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation after a brief illness. Born March 16, 1927 in Reading, Massachusetts, she was one of 7 children of the late Harold and Bertha (Quigley) Flater. Genevieve was a devoted mom and grandmother who was loving, selfless and caring. She had a generous heart of gold and was loved by everyone who knew her. She got great joy by making other people smile. An amazingly strong and courageous woman who faced any adversity head on with a no defeat allowed attitude. Before moving to Chaplin, Genevieve lived in Hartford and worked for the Connecticut Department of Income Maintenance for 29 years. After her retirement she devoted her time to volunteering. She volunteered at WAIM of Willimantic until she was 92 years old. In 2010, she was honored with the Volunteer of a Lifetime Award for logging in over 2000 hours of volunteering every year for the past twenty years. Her time was a gift for the community, also serving the Red Cross, Walk for Warmth, the First United Methodist Church of Mansfield and friends in need. A big lover of animals, she was the recipient of the Ray of Sunshine Award for donating a K-9 bullet proof vest to the Willimantic Police Department. She was a very talented crafter, crocheting and knitting many afghans, baby sweaters, scarves, hats and mittens and recently koala nests for the koalas suffering from the Australia fires. She was a doll collector and a HUGE Elvis Presley fan. She was predeceased by her one brother, Harald, five sisters, Glenna (her twin), Goodrum, Eloise, Beverly, and Harriett, and also her first husband William Brooks and her long time friend and companion, Curtis Wylie. Her memory will be cherished by her three loving sons and daughter-in-laws, Harald Brooks (Carmen) of North Windham, William Brooks (Linda) of East Hartford, and Mark Brooks (Pamela) of Wethersfield. Her beloved six grandchildren, Jeffrey Brooks, Jennifer Brooks (Troy), Tracey Messier (Ryan), Tyler Brooks (Jessica), Mark Brooks (Lauren) and Carly Mahony (Joseph), and 9 great-grandchildren, Idreece, Olivia, Brooke, Jacob, Dylan, Natalie, Ella, Daphne and Henry, along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Thank you to Bob and Lynne Wylie for all their family support through the years. Her WAIM family also meant so very much to her and she felt needed and loved there for close to 30 years. To our brother Harald, an immense thank you for taking such good care of Mom every step of the way. Our appreciation to Dr. Ralph Laguardia and the staff at MCNR for their kindness and compassionate care. So Mom its time to put on your blue suede shoes and tenderly guide us with every step. Graveside services will be held Monday at 12:30 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Avenue, Section 24, Hartford, CT. Please be respectful of social distancing and face masks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bacon Funeral Home 71 Prospect St, Willimantic. Memorial donations in Genevieve's name can be made to the ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org/team/Https%3A/secure.aspca.org/team/Genevieve93 To send an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.baconfh.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.