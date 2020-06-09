Genevieve Zak
1921 - 2020
Genevieve (Golec) Zak, 99, of Hartford, beloved widow of Emil Zak, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Giza) Golec. Genevieve worked for the Royal Typewriter Company for 30 years and also worked for the Wiremold Corp. for 12 years. She was a communicant of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Genevieve leaves her loving sister, Stella Kowalczyk, of West Hartford and her special sister-in-law, Kathleen Golec, of Newington. She also leaves her many dear nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews, including her godson, Walter Kowalczyk, of Southington who all held a special place in her heart. She was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters: Bernard Golec, Bertha Mozdzierz, Chester Golec, Victoria Golec, Stanley Golec, Charlotte Lysik, Helen Pikula, and Charles Golec. Aunt Gene will always be remembered for her kindness and the many cards and gifts she sent for every special occasion. A funeral mass will be celebrated at SS. Cyril and Methodist Church at 10 am on Wednesday, June 10. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Always loved seeing Aunt Gene at family gatherings for birthday parties and holiday gatherings. She will always hold a special place in my heart for all the Birthday, Easter and Christmas cards she sent to me over the years.
Dan Golec
Family
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dorothy Twarog
Family
June 9, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
