Genevieve (Golec) Zak, 99, of Hartford, beloved widow of Emil Zak, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Giza) Golec. Genevieve worked for the Royal Typewriter Company for 30 years and also worked for the Wiremold Corp. for 12 years. She was a communicant of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Genevieve leaves her loving sister, Stella Kowalczyk, of West Hartford and her special sister-in-law, Kathleen Golec, of Newington. She also leaves her many dear nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews, including her godson, Walter Kowalczyk, of Southington who all held a special place in her heart. She was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters: Bernard Golec, Bertha Mozdzierz, Chester Golec, Victoria Golec, Stanley Golec, Charlotte Lysik, Helen Pikula, and Charles Golec. Aunt Gene will always be remembered for her kindness and the many cards and gifts she sent for every special occasion. A funeral mass will be celebrated at SS. Cyril and Methodist Church at 10 am on Wednesday, June 10. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.