Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Chapel at Immanuel Congregational Church
10 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:30 PM
The McAuley
275 Steele Road
West Hartford, CT
Genevra Goodwin

Genevra Goodwin Obituary
Genevra Goodwin, of West Hartford died February 3, 2020 It is a rarity these days for one to live and work all their life within an area of 20 miles, but Gene Goodwin did. She is a descendant of Ozias Goodwin who came to Connecticut with Thomas Hooker to found Hartford. Gene's mother, a Dunham, grew up on a large farm in Southington, Connecticut, which later became Rogers Orchard. Gene grew up in Avon where, after the depression, her father ran the family farm on West Avon Road. She always loved the outdoors and studied Horticulture and Landscape Architecture at the University of Connecticut, and completed a fifth year at the University of Massachusetts. After college, she worked at Scott's Nursery to learn about native plant material available for use in landscapes. She then worked with an architectural firm designing landscapes and gardens for schools, housing projects and public parks. Medicine had always interested Gene, but medical schools were not very welcoming to women at that time, so she became a medical technologist. She took refresher courses at night at the University of Hartford and interned at Hartford Hospital, ultimately working at Newington Children's Hospital for 14 years. She retired to take care of her parents, who both lived to 98. Caring for their large yard and gardens gave her time to be outdoors and this was pleasant living! After her parents' deaths, she lived in a condominium in Farmington for 12 years, then moved to The McAuley community. Gene was a volunteer for Farmington Valley VNA and was on the Board of Westerleigh Ecumenical Housing. She was an active member of Immanuel Congregational Church, serving on its Property Committee, and put her landscaping knowledge to good use as a member of its Memorial Garden Committee. A celebration of Gene's life will take place on Saturday, February 22, 2020, beginning at 2pm, in the Chapel at Immanuel Congregational Church, 10 Woodland Street, Hartford, CT. Following a brief internment in Immanuel's Memorial Garden, all are invited to a reception at The McAuley, 275 Steele Road, West Hartford, beginning at 3:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Immanuel Church. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
