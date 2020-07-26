Gennaro DiSanzo, 73, of Hartford, beloved brother of Giuseppina, Brigida, Domenico and Franco passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Born on February 20, 1947 in Saracena, Province of Cosenza, Italy, he was the son of the late Leone and Maria (Tolisano) DiSanzo. After graduating from school in Italy and completing his service in the Italian Army, Gennaro immigrated to the U.S. to join his parents and siblings in Hartford, CT. He was a skilled tailor as a profession throughout his life and a member of the Canicattinese Society of Hartford, where he enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his friends. He especially loved Sunday outings and trips with his family and friends. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his brother-in-law Antonio at Padula's Market in Hartford where they would have lunch with a little bit of wine and spend the day socializing with everyone. Gennaro was a kind, humble and caring person and he was loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Gennaro is survived by two brothers, Domenico DiSanzo of Wethersfield and Franco DiSanzo and his wife Lina of Italy, two sisters, Brigida Pandolfi and her husband Leone of Wethersfield and Giuseppina Padula and her husband Antonio of Wethersfield along with many special nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Mapleview Manor in Rocky Hill for their care and compassion. A private burial will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com