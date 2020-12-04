Geoffrey Wilbraham, age 92, of Canton, passed away on November 18, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1928 in Stoke-On-Trent, England to the late Jesse and Mae Wilbraham. Geoff graduated as Head Prefect from Longton High School. He was captain of both the cricket and rugby teams, two sports he continued playing as a college student at the University of Manchester. He served for two years in the British Army, attaining the rank of Captain before being discharged in 1951. After coming to the United States in 1952, he worked (as had his father) for Josiah Wedgwood and Sons. He then began his long and distinguished career at Westminster School in Simsbury. At Westminster, Geoff taught French, served as a faculty advisor to the Chapel Program and coached a variety of sports. He became the school's Director of Studies in 1978. Geoff was renowned in New England as a soccer coach. He began with a fledgling program in the early 1960s and ended with a pair of back-to-back Western New England Prep School Championships in 1991 and 1992. Along the way, Geoff was chosen Coach of the Year by the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association in 1981. In 1990 and 1992, the National Soccer Coaches Association selected him as New England Coach of the Year for private and parochial schools. Retiring from Westminster in 1994, Geoff and his wife Betsy retired to Williamsburg, VA, only to return back to CT in 2006 in order to spend time with their granddaughter Katherine. In his professional and private life, Geoff always stood for high academic standards, sensitivity, diplomacy and patience. He led a life of love and loyalty and had no regrets. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. His son Charlie cherished the countless times they played tennis together. Geoff was predeceased by Betsy, his wife of 46 years, his brother Arnold and his sisters Margaret and Kathleen. He leaves behind his son Charlie, daughter-in-law Yvette and granddaughter Katherine. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no service at this time. The family would like to especially thank their relatives, the entire Johnson Family, and Hartford Healthcare at Home. To Bridget and Maria and all who work for hospice, we will never forget you. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor's choice
