George A. Bassilakis, 89 of Bloomfield CT (formally Newington) passed away Friday, August 14. He was born August 28, 1930 to the late Harry and Polly Bassilakis, founders of the Quaker Diner. George grew up in West Hartford, graduated from Hall High School and earned his Civil Engineering degree from UConn. After graduation he served in the US Army Core of Engineers and continued with a long career as a Civil Engineer. He is survived by his wife, Betsy Fackler, his children, Harry, Anthony and Rosemary Bassilakis, and his stepchildren, Shari Carta-Martin and Bruce Fackler. He is also survived by his brother Connie Bassilakis. He was known as Papa George to his grandchildren and Uncle George Sir to his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by is his ex-wife Agnes, his son Steven, and his sister Maria Dorothea Bassilakis Graves. More comfortable in work boots than dress shoes, at 70, instead of retiring he changed careers and became a gentleman farmer. He was rugged and had a powerful presence. He demanded excellence, could solve any problem, and design and build anything. He would help whether asked or not. Any interests he studied, he mastered. All that he mastered he tried to teach. His wit, was second to none, and his memory recall had perfect timing which often caused self-reflection. His sense of family was strong and he was a man you could count on. It is said that the true measure of a person is not only their successes and accomplishments but also their lessons and memories carried forward in others. This is true of George, if you met him, you did not forget him. A celebration of his life will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com