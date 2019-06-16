Blesso, Jr. George A. On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, George A. Blesso, Jr., 87, was called to eternal life surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in Hartford Connecticut, he was the son of the late George A. Blesso, Sr. and Mae (Tyler) BLesso. George proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a longtime resident of Newington where he was a devoted parishioner of the Church of the Holy Spirit, before moving to Berlin. Before his retirement, George was a bricklayer with Local #1 for 35 years. George was a master craftsman who excelled at building and repairing homes. His greatest achievement was his love and devotion to his family. George is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years Rosemarie (DeDominicis) Blesso; his daughter, Joanne Roche and her husband James of West Hartford;His sons, George A. Blesso III and his wife Linda of East Hampton, Paul M. Blesso and his wife Sheri of Norwich; as well as his brother Lawrence Laware and his wife Linda of Sunapee, NH. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Sean Roche, Marc Blesso and his wife Nadja, Nathan Blesso and his wife Kaitlyn, Dominic Blesso, Paulie Blesso, and Tyler Blesso. George also leaves his dog and devoted friend Mitsy. His life will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, at 11:30 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Church of the Holy Spirit, with Rites of Committal following at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Relatives and friends may call for visitation before the Mass at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Avenue, Newington from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online atwww.duksa.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. BERLIN Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary