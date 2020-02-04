|
George Axel Corneliusson, 71, of Rocky Hill, beloved husband for 45 years of Cynthia (Laribee) Corneliusson, passed away Monday (February 3, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Hartford a son of the late Gosta and Allys (Wheeler) Corneliusson. George was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 671 and had an extensive career as a truck driver, retiring from ABF. He had a passion for gardening and a deep love for his family. Besides his wife Cindy, George leaves his two daughters, Stacey Lehoux of Big Rock, TN. and Stephanie Garcia and her husband Derek of Cromwell; a sister Carol Ann Logan and her husband Robert of East Hartford; six grandchildren, Nikolas Mazzucco, Austen and Brysen Lehoux, Logan, Madison, and Olivia Garcia. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. George was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Louis Bedard. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday (February 5, 2020) 1 PM at Bethany Lutheran Church, 50 Court St. Cromwell. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 4, 2020