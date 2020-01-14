Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
George J. D'Addario, 90, of Avon, beloved husband for 66 years to Ruth (Spears) D'Addario passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born November 14, 1929 in Bronx, NY and was the son of the late George and Constance (DiMauro) D'Addario Forte. George's father died when he was only six months old and he was brought up by his beloved stepfather Patsy Forte. George was a graduate of Bulkeley High School, Hartford, Class of 1948 and the University of Connecticut, Class of 1958. George served in the Army during the Korean War. George was stationed in Karlsrue, Germany with the 17th Signal Operations Battalion. He lived in West Hartford for 22 years before moving to Avon. George worked in the insurance industry all his life. He retired from the Aetna Life and Casualty, Hartford after 20 years of service. George loved to travel. He and his wife loved London, England and traveled to this city several times. He enjoyed reading and was a volunteer at the Avon Library. He was a fan of the UCONN women's Basketball team, and George enjoyed the outdoors. Upon his retirement he returned to rollerblading, a sport he enjoyed as a youngster. He walked daily and loved walking the beaches in Old Orchard, ME and Myrtle Beach, SC. He also became interested in cooking after retirement. He was a member of VFW Post 96 West Hartford for 28 years. Besides his loving wife Ruth, George in survived by his daughter, Dianne O'Brien and her husband Philip of Middletown; a son, George J. D'Addario, Jr. and his wife Maria of Bristol; six grandchildren, Penny Muldoon and her husband Kevin, Michelle O'Brien, Jennifer O'Brien, Michael O'Brien and his wife Caitlin, Gina D'Addario and her wife Jessie Lund, Anthony D'Addario and his girlfriend, Kirsten Cunningham. Five great grandchildren, Aidan, AJ, Liam, Nora O'Brien and Theo Lund; a sister, Anne Freedman of Westbrook; a brother, Peter Forte of Avon. George was predeceased by his daughter, Jeanette D'Addario; sisters, Mary Peters and Lucy White; a brother. Albert D'Addario. His family will receive friends Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-7 PM with funeral services being held at 6:30 PM all at Carmon Funeral Home and Family Center, 301 Country Club Rd., Avon. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 1655 Boulevard, West Hartford, CT 06107 or to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 14, 2020
