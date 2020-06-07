George Alexander Jackson, 93, of Hartford, CT passed away peacefully and was called Home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Clarendon, Jamaica on July 24, 1927, he was one of five children to the late Felix Jackson and Retha Miller-Jackson. In 1945 he married Mattie Lewis, and they relocated to Connecticut in 1949 where they made their home in Hartford and raised six children. George was a proud and quiet man. He enjoyed playing dominoes, going fishing, and bowling. He also knew his way around the kitchen too; he could cook. Most times you would find him sitting on the front porch from his front row perch looking out or passing the time working on a crossword puzzle. George also enjoyed watching baseball, football, and boxing; Muhammad Ali was his favorite boxer, probably because they both like talking junk at times. George was a hard working man, he retired from the Hartford Electric Light Company (H.E.L.C.O.) in Hartford, CT where he rarely, if any took a sick day after thirty-two years of service. In 1964, he was Baptized at Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford, CT. In addition, George was the last patriarch in his generation but he leaves behind his new beginning, James A. Jackson and his wife Sylvia of Bloomfield, CT, Marvin A. Jackson of Agawam, MA, Tony A. Jackson and his wife Cynthia of Apex, NC, Mary Pittman and her husband Chester of Melbourne FL, as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and extended family. George is predeceased by his wife Mattie Jackson, son Charles Jackson and daughter Rita Jackson-Washington. A funeral service will be held on June 10, 2020, at The Lodge, 130 Deerfield Ave, Windsor, CT at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. The burial will follow at Mount St.Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT For online condolences and to attend the service remotely please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.