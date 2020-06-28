George A. Lazarus
George Alvin Lazarus of Suffolk, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at the age of 79. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Winsome Lazarus (nee Fong Yee); his 12 children, Damion, Annie, Deyon (Mark Witnik), Arlene, Donovan (Mai), Dawn, Michael (Michelle), David (Lawana), Cary, Kevin (Nickeisha), Tysen, and Lisa; 17 grandchildren, Matthew Joseph, Kerri Thomas, Richard Freckleton, Mikel Shabazz, Alicia Weston, Paige Freckleton, Elias Lazarus, Khalema Shabazz, David Roberts, Taylor Roberts, Malia Lazarus, Nicholas Lazarus, Cecilia Lazarus, Damion Lazarus, Jr., John Price McGregor, Jonathan Lazarus, and Elizabeth Francis; and his brother, Nigel Lazarus. He is predeceased by his parents, Elias and Grace (nee Smith), and brother Ameen. George was born on July 10, 1940, in Kingston, Jamaica, and attended St. George's College where he excelled in the arts and sports. With a work ethic that would make any Jamaican blush, George was an industrious entrepreneur and owned and operated several businesses in Kingston, Jamaica and Hartford, Connecticut, where he immigrated with his family in 1978. George enjoyed boxing, cricket, and soccer; loved music, especially country; and was an avid dancer. He was a sharp dresser with a captivating personality, and everyone knew festivities did not really begin until George arrived, which often involved lots of food and a game of dominoes. A "prayer warrior", George was a devout Catholic and routinely acknowledged his blessings and was appreciative of all his doctors, nurses, healthcare and homecare professionals at Cleveland Clinic (FL), Bon Secours St. Mary (VA), Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute and DaVita Dialysis Center. In celebration of George's life, a private memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home located at 6329 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk, Virginia 23502. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hampton University Proton Therapy Institute (40 Enterprise Parkway, Hampton VA 23666) and the National Kidney Foundation of Virginia (1622 E. Parham Road, Richmond, VA 23228). ________________________________________________________________________________________

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.
