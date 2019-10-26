Home

Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home
28300 So. Tamiami Tr.
Bonita Springs, FL 34134
(239) 992-4982
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Palm Royale Cemetery
6780 Vanderbilt Beach Rd.
Naples, FL
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Palm Royale Cemetery
6780 Vanderbilt Beach Rd.
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
George A. Longtin


1929 - 2019
George A. Longtin Obituary
George Longtin, 90, died suddenly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born on July 19, 1929 in Bennington, VT to Raymond and Leona Longtin, George lived in Bonita Springs, FL for 25 years, after moving from Old Saybrook, CT. After attending Manchester High School, he worked for a local manufacturer. In 1953, he began his own corporation in a garage at age 24, MAL Tool and Engineering Company. He recognized a need for aircraft engine parts. In 1960, Gulf & Western bought MAL Tool, keeping George as president. This humble enterprise grew into a successful business, with plants and offices throughout the East Coast and overseas. George loved practical jokes, going to extreme lengths for the ultimate prank. He enjoyed running, competing in many races, including marathons in NY and his favorite Marine Corps. George leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Reesa and six children: Linda Watson, Dawn Denslow, Jeanine, Robin, David, and Jay Longtin, plus two sisters: Linda Case and Joyce Haley, as well as 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Graveside services for George will occur on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Palm Royale Cemetery 6780 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Naples, FL 34119. The family will receive friends at the cemetery from 12:00 PM until the time of service. No flowers, please. In honor of George, kindly dress casually. To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences or stories please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home and Crematory Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 26, 2019
