George Anthony Moser passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 20, 2020, he was 94 years young. He was born on December 14, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late George and Lillian (Carminati) Moser. George enlisted in the Navy and served in WWII and the Korean War. After his service, he graduated from the University of Buffalo. While there, he met and married his wife, Della Rossi and they moved to Wethersfield, Connecticut where they raised their family. They were married 52 years until her death in 2001. George lived an active and fulfilling life. He was very proud of his career. He spent 25 dedicated years at Travelers Insurance, and, in the 1960's went on to found and serve as President of Health Care Resources, Inc. As a recognized expert on the Medicare and Medicaid programs, he traveled the United States consulting with hospitals and long-term care facilities. George worked well into his late 70's. Fun loving and generous, George enjoyed having a good time. He loved listening to Jazz; The American Song Book, eating pasta, going out to dance, a good bagel, and having a rousing conversation about most anything. He spent his winters in Highland Beach, Florida where he looked forward to the sunshine, his friends and a competitive poker game. His zest for life was evident in everything he did. Most importantly, Grandpa was a family man. He loved being with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was actively intertwined in the fabric of their lives. He provided unconditional love, and ongoing strength and support. He leaves his mark on each one of them, as well as many of their life-long friends and extended families across the generations. His surviving family includes his children and their spouses: Susan and Richard Vicino, George E. and Jo-Ann Moser, and Gary and Kristine Moser; five dear grandchildren: George H. Moser, Zachary Moser and his wife Morgan, Alexandra Vicino, Jo-Elle Thomas and her husband Hunter, and Christopher Vicino and three great grandchildren: Olivia Moser, Jansen Thomas and Jaxson Moser. He also leaves his dear half-brother, George J. Moser, as well as many nieces and nephews who loved him. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Della and his dear brother Edwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (October 30) at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect Street, Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Masks will be required for all services, and protocols regarding number of attendees and social distancing will be closely followed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in George's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 217 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106 or the Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
), 345 Cold Spring Road, Suite 315, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share a memory of George with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.