July 15, 2020

Dear Jordie, Julie and Drew,

Your father (grandfather) was my very best friend. He was a friend like no other. He was loyal and kind, smart, a great athlete and fun to be around. I was very lucky to have a friend like him. I felt comfortable with him, could say anything to him and he was never judgmental.

I have so many memories going back almost 61 years. He was at Canton when I got my first job. He was the varsity basketball coach and I was the middle school coach. I learned a lot from him. Then he went on to Farmington and we coached against each other. After Peg and I married, we became social friends and spent a lot of time together. Peg began substituting in Barkhampsted and the girls became fast friends. Then when Peg got the 1st grade position there, they spent even more time together. (I think they spoke to each other every day of their lives.)

We did lots of things together through the years. George and I spent tons of time out in the forest, chopping wood. Every year we would get a permit together and head out to Metropolitan District or to Peoples Forest. We camped together around Connecticut, went to several family functions and went to Maine together every summer. It was in the old days and we drove the old Ford Station Wagon that overheated on the way home. We laughed like crazy. Then thanks to Harmy and George, I was able to buy the lot from Clayton Greenleaf to build our cottage. It was just after yours was built and I remember that Shawn and I stayed overnight there before anyone else.

When Peg died, your parents were there for me. I so appreciated their comfort. And when Mary Jo came into my life, they were all embracing. I remember bringing her to Mystic the first time and your parents could not be more welcoming. They were there at our wedding too and we then spent many more wonderful visits in Southport, going to lunch or sharing a meal on Molly’s Point.

Our last in person visit with George was there on Molly’s Point, thanks to Jordie and his special fish dinner. Your Dad looked frail but was in very good spirits. I will always remember his hearty laugh and his good wishes of concern and care.

I know he lived a long a fruitful life. I was honored to be his friend. He will be sorely missed. He was my dear and wonderful friend, really like a brother to me. My condolences to all of you.

Sincerely,

Roger



Roger Carlson

Friend