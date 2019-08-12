Home

Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
George B. Low


1926 - 2019
George B. Low Obituary
George B. Low, husband of Beverly (Schaefer) Low, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain. Family and friends may gather in celebration of George's life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A prayer service and words of remembrance will be shared at 7:30 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 12, 2019
